Injured Punjabi singer Alfaaz out of danger: Doctors

The condition of famed Punjabi singer Alfaaz, alias Amanjot Singh Panwar, brother of Yo Yo Honey Singh, who got grievous injuries in a scuffle, is out of danger, doctors said on Monday.

Hirdesh Singh, alias Honey Singh, took to Instagram to share the incident and later thanked the Punjab Police for catching the culprits.

As per police, the singer had gone to a roadside eatery in Mohali in Punjab when the crime occurred. The accused, Vicky, a former employee of the eatery, was trying to escape when Alfaaz approached his car. The accused and his accomplices allegedly attacked the singer and fled.

The police booked Vicky on charges of assaulting the actor.

Police said the singer was coming out of Pal Dhaba after having dinner with his friends — Gurpreet, Teji and Kuljit — when there was an altercation between Vicky and the eatery owner over not settling his money.

Honey Singh shared an image of an injured Alfaaz on Instagram, saying, “My brother Alfaaz was attacked last night. Whoever planned this…I won’t let you go…Everyone, please pray for him.”

In another post, he wrote, “Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last nite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too.”

