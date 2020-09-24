Injured trooper in Kashmir weapon snatching, succumbs (Ld)

Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who was injured in a terrorist attack on Thursday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was attacked and his service rifle was snatched after motorcycle-borne terrorists shot at him from close range in Chadoora area.

The injured trooper was rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional police parties were at the spot taht has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

–IANS

zi/in