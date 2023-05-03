Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury, which he picked up while training in the nets.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval.

Unadkat was going to bowl his first ball in the Lucknow nets on Sunday when he ran in from around the wicket and his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the net up. He had a nasty fall on his bowling elbow and clutched his left shoulder while still on the ground. He was seen with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his shoulder after the incident.

The report further said that Unadkat travelled to Mumbai for scans and visited one of the specialist consultants appointed by the BCCI. In consultation with the board’s medical staff, Super Giants decided to withdraw Unadkat from the IPL.

The left-arm pacer expected to head to the NCA in Bengaluru for rehab to get fit to travel to England for the WTC final against Australia.

Unadkat, who had gone wicketless in the three IPL games this season, is among the five fast-bowling options — along with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and allrounder Shardul Thakur — in India’s squad for the WTC final.

Apart from Unadkat, LSG skipper KL Rahul is also injured and set to miss few games for his side. Rahul hurt his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday evening.

The results of Rahul’s scans and the extent of the injury are still awaited. The batter is also in the WTC squad but his participation is unclear as of now.

