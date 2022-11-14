Police, and Forest Department, have rescued an injured vulture, which had a drone camera and GPS installed on it, in Bihar’s Darbhanga, officials said on Monday.

The incident was reported in Havi Bhauwad village under Bahera police station when some villagers spotted an injured vulture on Sunday evening.

“The vulture was having an electronic device which looked to be a sensor camera. There is a ring also found in its leg. The big bird was injured and unable to fly,” Bahera SHO Raj Kapur Kushwaha said.

“We immediately sent a team for the rescue of the bird. We had put a net on it and guarded it until officials of the Forest Department rescued it,” he said.

“The electronic device was installed on the upper part of the body just above the neck. It was sent to the lab for technical analysis to ascertain its nature,” the SHO added.

