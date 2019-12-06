Injured WI opener Lewis unlikely to take part in third T20I

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) West Indies opener Evin Lewis is unlikely to take part in the remaining part of third and final T20I against India after he damaged a soft tissue in his right knee while fielding, here on Wednesday.

Lewis was taken to the hospital for scan and later a BCCI statement said: “Evin Lewis unlikely to bat. Has soft tissue damage to right knee which will significantly restrict his ability to run between the wickets.”

In place of Lewis, Brandon King came out to open with Lendl Simmons.

Lewis twisted his knee while fielding in the deep as the Windies bowlers were taken to the cleaners by K.L. Rahul (91), Rohit Sharma (71) and Virat Kohli (70*). India put up 240/3 on the board in 20 overs after Windies skipper Kieron Pollard asked them to bat first.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after India won the first game and Windies came back to take the second.

–IANS

dm/arm