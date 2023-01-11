Marin Cilic of Croatia announced his withdrawal from the year’s first Grand Slam on Wednesday, due to his knee injury that ended his run of seven consecutive Australian Open appearances.

Former world no 3 sustained a knee injury last week during a warm-up ahead of his quarterfinal match at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where he was competing as a top-seed player.

“Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne. Devastated I can’t play this year at @AustralianOpen but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne!” Cilic tweeted.

The 2014 US Open champion, Cilic, is the new name on the list of players, who will miss the first Major of the year. Earlier, World No. 1 men’s singles player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has opted out of the 2023 season’s first major after picking up an injury while training.

Hours after Alcaraz announced his withdrawal, seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams of the United States, too, pulled out of the Australian Open.

Former two-time champion Naomi Osaka of Japan also withdrew from the mega event, however, the reason for her withdrawal was not mentioned by the tournament organisers.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023. Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw,” tournament organisers tweeted on Sunday.

