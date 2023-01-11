INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Injury forces Marin Cilic to withdraw from 2023 Aus Open

NewsWire
0
0

Marin Cilic of Croatia announced his withdrawal from the year’s first Grand Slam on Wednesday, due to his knee injury that ended his run of seven consecutive Australian Open appearances.

Former world no 3 sustained a knee injury last week during a warm-up ahead of his quarterfinal match at the Tata Open Maharashtra, where he was competing as a top-seed player.

“Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne. Devastated I can’t play this year at @AustralianOpen but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne!” Cilic tweeted.

The 2014 US Open champion, Cilic, is the new name on the list of players, who will miss the first Major of the year. Earlier, World No. 1 men’s singles player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has opted out of the 2023 season’s first major after picking up an injury while training.

Hours after Alcaraz announced his withdrawal, seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams of the United States, too, pulled out of the Australian Open.

Former two-time champion Naomi Osaka of Japan also withdrew from the mega event, however, the reason for her withdrawal was not mentioned by the tournament organisers.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023. Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw,” tournament organisers tweeted on Sunday.

20230111-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minister agrees to allocate 8 lakh houses to Odisha under PMAY

    Prevent skin issues during the rainy season

    Gunned down terrorist who killed Rahul Bhat was a recycled terrorist

    NIA arrests ex-LTTE intel wing member over Rs 3K crore drug...