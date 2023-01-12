SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Injury problems mount up for Real Madrid after Super Cup semifinal victory

Real Madrid’s tense win over Valencia on penalties in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup has taken its toll on Carlo Ancelotti’s men, as they prepare for Sunday’s final against either Betis or FC Barcelona.

Karim Benzema’s penalty put Real Madrid ahead in the 39th minute on Wednesday night, but after Samuel Lino equalised for Valencia immediately after the break, the remainder of the second half and 30 minutes of extra time failed to produce any more goals, leading to the shootout.

Ancelotti’s plans were spoiled when Eduardo Camavinga didn’t start the second half, spending the rest of the game sitting in the dugout with an ice pack strapped to his knee, reports Xinhua.

In his post-game press conference, the coach explained the young Frenchman had suffered “a knock on his knee” and had been unable to continue.

Ancelotti said the club were more worried about Lucas Vazquez, who had to be replaced in the second half by Dani Carvajal after twisting his ankle. “This looks to be more serious,” said the coach.

Eder Militao also had to be substituted in the second half after he was hit on the side of the head by a shot and went down on the pitch a few minutes later complaining of dizziness.

“I don’t think he will have a problem [for the final],” commented Ancelotti, who explained that the return of Carvajal and Ferland Mendy meant he would be able to field a competitive defence.

Real Madrid are also without midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and defender David Alaba, who both have calf injuries.

