The Australian women’s cricket team received a rude shock on the eve of the second One-dayer against India women as opener Rachael Haynes suffered an injury and looks doubtful for Friday’s day-night encounter.

Haynes suffered a nasty blow to the right elbow during training on Thursday and has been taken for a scan.

Haynes, who top-scored in Australia’s series-opening win on Tuesday with 93 not out, was batting in the nets when she was struck by a rising ball. She doubled over in pain, then removed her gloves and walked out of the nets and to the team changerooms to ice the injury, before leaving the ground a short time later, Cricket Australia’s official website reported on Thursday.

“Rach suffered a knock to her right elbow while batting today and has been taken to get scans,” said Australia team physio Kate Beerworth.

The 34-year-old has been in impressive form at the top of the order for Australia, making 65 in last Saturday’s practice match against the Indians in Brisbane before guiding the hosts to victory alongside skipper Meg Lanning two days ago in the first CommBank ODI.

Should Haynes be ruled out of Friday’s match, Australia are likely to elevate current number five Beth Mooney to open alongside Alyssa Healy. Mooney, who opens alongside Healy in T20Is, has been a run machine in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat in recent seasons, regularly featuring in the top run-scorers in the competition. She also bats at the top of the order for Queensland in domestic 50-over cricket, and has a century and five fifties to her name (ave 34.94) in 17 innings as an ODI opener, the report said.

Should the 27-year-old left-hander be given another opportunity to open the innings, a middle-order spot might then open up for 19-year-old Victoria all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

The uncapped Georgia Redmayne could also come into the picture after her stunning run of form through the 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League summer, helped Queensland lift the Ruth Preddey Cup for the first time. Redmayne has however been on lighter training duties after experiencing knee soreness earlier in the tour.

Australia will be looking to extend their world record ODI winning streak to 26 on Friday when they face India in a day-night encounter.

