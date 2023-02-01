BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

‘Injustice to Telangana once again’: BRS slams Budget

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has slammed the Union Budget saying that the state has once again received a “raw deal” in the Union Budget.

In his reaction to the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament on Wednesday, state Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Centre has “again done injustice to Telangana”. He said that there was “no mention of fulfilling commitments made to the state in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act”.

Rao said that despite repeated demands for the last nine years to set up a rail coaching factory, the Centre remained indifferent.

He described the budget as “flimsy”.

Rao said that weavers were not provided GST relief and incentives, while there was a drastic cut on fertiliser subsidy. He said injustice was done to Telangana in allocation of nursing and medical colleges.

He claimed that the number of beneficiaries under the PM Kishan scheme has been slashed.

The minister pointed out that last year, Rs 9,243 crore were allocated for procurement of cotton through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) but this year only Rs 1 lakh has been allocated. “This as a grave injustice to cotton farmers.”

He also accused the Centre of not adhering to Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) norms. He reiterated that the states were losing their share in taxes due to cesses and surcharges. He also complained of a major cut in allocations for Centrally sponsored schemes.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy alleged that the allocation for agriculture has been slashed by 22 per cent. He said that this again proved that the government at the Centre is “anti-farmer”.

The minister said the Centre has cut the allocation for MNREGA by Rs 29,400 crore while the allocation for PM Kisan Nidhi has not been enhanced.

20230201-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    To increase medical device exports, Centre sets up dedicated export promotion...

    SBI to raise upto Rs 4,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds

    Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign electric power grids deal

    Parliamentary panel on finance to submit report on competitive laws in...