The Central government’s continued and persistence efforts to ensure ‘insurgency-free and prosperous northeast’ is showing immense results as the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) entered into a cessation of operation agreement with the Centre and the BJP-led Manipur government.

Of course, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted to say: “This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur.”

However, it is perhaps one of those half truths as often underlined by politicians.

In fact, there may be reasons to believe that the tripartite pact inked on December 27 will actually give a boost to the vexed and long pending Naga peace talks.

A rival faction of ZUF had earlier befriended pro-Solution Naga militants’ group NNPG and this coming around of the new group now signals that the Government of India’s peace initiatives have takers in the northeast.

In other words, this is yet another instance wherein peace emissary AK Mishra can adopt a more assertive stance in his parleys with the NSCN-IM.

Earlier this year, on April 27, 2022, the two factions of the ZUF signed a historic agreement to work together as one unified body, inclining to public cherishment.

The two signatories were Raitu Chawang, representing one faction and Jenchui Kamei, representing the other faction.

But in June 2022 in less than two months, the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) headed by Raitu Chawang made a “declaration” that the joint declaration dated 27-04-2022 stands “null and void”.

Such warring factions were indirectly influencing the peace process in neighbouring Nagaland as Zeliangrong tribes are Nagas ethnically and do reside also in Nagaland.

Zeliangrongs have substantial presence in Tamenglong region of Manipur and this indirectly could ‘weaken forces’ who are against an early Solution to the Naga peace talks. At one point, NSCN-IM understandably had influence even in the Tamenglong region of Manipur.

The peace parleys kicked off in 1997 are now at an advanced stage and the centre is keen to give the same a push.

The NNPG led by Kitovi Zhimomi is keen for an earlier signing of a final agreement with the Government of India while NSCN (IM) led by Thuingaleng Muivah is still sticking to their 2019 demands for a separate Flag and a Naga Constitution.

Both the demands have been outright rejected by the Government of India more than once.

The ZUF has been demanding a separate State for the Zeliangrong Naga tribe.

The armed group also claim to be the followers of Rani Gaidinliu, a freedom fighter from Manipur.

However, observers say the NSCN-IM will still not give up their demands of Flag and Constitution. Sources insist things will change on ground if two factions of ZUF essentially take pro-government of India and mount pressures on their ‘contacts’ among other Naga leaders to agree for an earlier Solution.

Elections are due in Nagaland by February 2023 but certain doubts still persist whether elections will be held on time as the BJP’s hyped poll promise of 2018 — ‘Election for Solution’ would need to be implemented.

Moreover, there is already a demand by Eastern Nagaland leaders for carving out a separate state in the ENPO region and various social organisations and tribal bodies have already threatened to hold polls in 20 seats in the region.

“Thus to say let us have elections only in 40 seats out of 60 member-assembly would be the most laughable and unacceptable trajectory,” says a senior Naga politician.

“Time should not be wasted debating non-issues,” he says and insist that a peaceful Nagaland will add a feather in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cap more so when all eyes are on the Prime Minister hosting the prestigious G-20 Summit.

In reference to Eastern Nagaland, there is already a suggestion that rampant corruption in state capital Kohima has kept the backward region deprived and under-developed for years. This has brought in certain developmental activities and funds allocations vide alleged diversion under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s regime under scanner too.

A central team has already visited the state and the affected ENPO region.

Alleged corruption by the state government though headed by BJP’s partner (NDPP leader) Rio and is only backed by the BJP is also an embarrassment for the saffron party.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of books, ‘The Talking Guns: North East India’ and ‘Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth’. Views are personal)

20221229-000402