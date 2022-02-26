INL leader ‘Tada’ Rahim arrested for derogatory post

The cyber crime wing of the Tamil Nadu police arrested the Indian National League leader ‘Tada’ Rahim for derogatory posts on social media calling for protest of ‘severing the sacred thread’ in response to the Hijab row in Karnataka.

In his post on Sunday, the INL leader warned the right-wing organisations that “if they continue to disrupt the peace among Muslims, his party would resort to severing sacred thread”.

He also posted on his social media page calling on people to participate in protests.

Veer Vasanthakumar of Hindu Mahasabha Trust filed a complaint with the Cyber police which lodged case against Rahim under Sections 153 (provocation to riot), 505 (2) (conducting public mischief), 505 (1)(c) (causing communal disharmony) of the IPC.

He was produced before the CCB court and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

