INDIA

INL leader ‘Tada’ Rahim arrested for derogatory post

By NewsWire
0
0

The cyber crime wing of the Tamil Nadu police arrested the Indian National League leader ‘Tada’ Rahim for derogatory posts on social media calling for protest of ‘severing the sacred thread’ in response to the Hijab row in Karnataka.

In his post on Sunday, the INL leader warned the right-wing organisations that “if they continue to disrupt the peace among Muslims, his party would resort to severing sacred thread”.

He also posted on his social media page calling on people to participate in protests.

Veer Vasanthakumar of Hindu Mahasabha Trust filed a complaint with the Cyber police which lodged case against Rahim under Sections 153 (provocation to riot), 505 (2) (conducting public mischief), 505 (1)(c) (causing communal disharmony) of the IPC.

He was produced before the CCB court and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

20220226-190803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.