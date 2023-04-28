INDIA

Inmate dies in UP jail, family alleges murder

A 40-year-old inmate has allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in Mainpuri district jail.

The deceased, Bhura Girhar — a resident of Agra Road in Gihar colony in the district, was arrested and sent to jail two days ago after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, said the police.

The family of the deceased has alleged that ‘he was tortured in custody’.

Bhure was arrested from his home and sent to jail by the police in a petty crime case. When the family learned about his death, they created a ruckus in front of the district hospital, accusing the police of murder and demanding action.

The family members alleged that the police did not inform them of his death.

The deceased’s daughter, Payal, told reporters, “My father has been murdered by the police after they picked him up from home. We were not informed about his death, and the body was placed in the hospital.”

According to family members, the deceased had an enmity with a politician’s son, leading them to suspect that the son of the politician is behind his killing. Bhura used to work as a street vendor, and he was picked up by the police while having dinner at home, his daughter alleged.

Reacting to the issue, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav took to the microblogging site and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

She tweeted, “Murder in police custody is not stopping in UP… Strict punishment should be given to the accused policemen.”

Meanwhile, DSP Santosh Kumar said, “The accused was arrested after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, and later, he died in jail. We have sent the body for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation based on the complaint of his family. Action will be taken.”

