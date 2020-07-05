Innovate & transform ‘local’ into ‘glocal’ India: V-P

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Noting that innovation is the watchword for 21st Century and India has all the ingredients for success, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said there is the need to innovate and not just imitate.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the indigenous social media mobile app Elyments here on Sunday, he called for creating an ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive and urged every Indian to adopt the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to transform “Local” India into “Glocal” India.

Appreciating the efforts of over 1,000 IT professionals in creating Elyments, Naidu said the ‘New India’ needed vibrant young thinkers, who were willing to experiment and explore.

“We should innovate, not just imitate. Innovation is the watchword for the 21st Century. We have all the ingredients for success. We have pioneers who have built global brands in various sectors,” Naidu said.

Expressing happiness that the app would be available in 8 Indian languages, he hoped it would be made available in all major Indian languages.

The Vice-President said such initiatives by the Indian tech industry and professionals were praiseworthy as they not only demonstrated India’s prowess in technology but also was a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“I hope this app would prove to be a good desi alternative to the many foreign apps being used by the people”, Naidu said and stressed the need to make India leading power in every field, be it science and technology, economy, defence or human development.

He said the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resources and creating robust supply chains.

Describing the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign as a mission to galvanise the forces of growth in various sectors of the economy, Naidu said it was a launch pad for fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation and creation of an ecosystem for rural-urban symbiotic development.

Talking about the number of internal and external challenges being faced by the country, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Naidu said, India was passing through a crucial moment in its history. “But we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us,” he said.

