A security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, despite having already received the first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine, ending the 55-day streak of zero locally acquired cases in New South Wales (NSW) state.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Sunday that the 47-year-old security guard worked in two quarantine hotels in Sydney and was tested positive late Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

The source of his infection is still under investigation, and genome sequencing and urgent contact tracing is underway.

The man’s family members have tested negative for the virus.

As Covid-19 vaccination began in NSW on Februar 22, the security guard also received the first jab of the Pfizer vaccine on March 2, and is due to have the second jab in this week, according to the health department.

“You should be aware the antibody reaction required from vaccination doesn’t get confirmed or doesn’t achieve its maximum until some time after the first and second vaccination,” Hazzard said.

“As we have said all along, vaccination helps but it does not necessarily stop you getting the virus.”

NSW Police said in a statement on Sunday that investigations are underway by NSW Health to determine the source of this infection.

As part of these inquiries, the police will assist health investigators by reviewing CCTV, conducting interviews and analycing rosters, and to ensure all close contacts are tested for the virus, monitored, and remain in isolation.

The police also vow to continue to review and monitor processes in quarantine and provides extensive support to ensure all infection control is in place and adhered to.

At the same time, the state of Queensland recorded another local case on Sunday after a doctor in local hospital was tested positive.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new case is likely a historic and unconnected to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where the infected doctor worked.

Three close contacts of the doctor were identified and tested, and the results came back negative.

Another 278 community contacts of the doctor were also identified and their testing results were being processed.

–IANS

ksk/