Marking the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women, INS Chilka will witness the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the first batch of Agniveers on March 28.

As part of their transformation to Sea Warriors, the Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of ab-initio training at INS Chilka, the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Indian Navy. The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training, based on the core naval values of duty, honour and courage.

INS Chilka is the premier training establishment of the Indian Navy for sailors’ ab-initio training upon induction. Commissioned in 1980, the institute undertakes various facets of service training like physical training, swimming, small arms, cyber security, naval orientation etc. The curriculum has been designed to develop mental and physical faculties essential for a career at sea.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest and the reviewing officer of the passing out parade. Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will also be present on the occasion along with other senior naval officers and dignitaries. The successful trainees would be deployed on frontline warships for their sea training.

