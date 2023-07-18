Two frontline Indian Navy ships — INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata — are currently in Jakarta, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Indonesian Navy when they arrived in the capital on Tuesday, according to the Ministry.

During port call, personnel from Indian and Indonesian navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, joint yoga sessions, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits, aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and understanding between the two navies, it said.

Upon completion of the operational turnaround, the two ships will also participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea with the Indonesian Navy towards further bolstering the high degree of interoperability that already exists between the two navies, the Ministry added.

INS Sahyadri is the third indigenously designed and built Project-17 class stealth frigate and INS Kolkata is the first indigenously designed and built stealth destroyer of the Project-15A class.

The two vessels were built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai.

