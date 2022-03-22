President Ram Nath Kovind will honour Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Valsura’ with the the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ at Jamnagar in Gujarat on March 25.

The President will be in Gujarat on a two-day visit, during which he will address the ongoing Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

The Indian Navy has arranged for a ceremonial parade with a 150-man Guard of Honour to be presented to the President on Friday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, along with other senior civil and military dignitaries will be attending the award ceremony.

The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, in peacetime and also during war.

The Indian Navy was the first branch of the armed forces to be awarded the President’s Colour by then President of India, Rajendra Prasad, on May 27, 1951.

Established in 1942, INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy. It is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and information technology. It has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to the nation for nearly 80 years.

The ceremonial parade on Friday will be followed by the release of a special cover by the President in the presence of other distinguished guests.

“The working advisory committee meeting was held in the state Assembly on Monday, where the President’s address to the House was discussed. The President will be addressing the house for one hour from 11 am to 12 noon on Friday,” Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathwa told IANS.

20220322-222402