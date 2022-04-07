INDIA

INS Vikrant ‘crowd-funds scam’: Mumbai Police book BJP’s Somaiya, son

NewsWire
0
0

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party activist Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil K. Somaiya in connection with the alleged siphoning of around Rs 57 crore collected through ‘crowd-funding’ to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, here on Thursday.

The Trombay Police filed the case following a complaint by a retired Indian Army soldier Baban B. Bhosale, invoking Indian Penal Code Section 406, 420 and 34 against the father-son duo and others.

The development comes a day after Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut made the sensational allegations that an amount of Rs 57-crore collected from the masses under the guise of saving Vikrant, which bowed out of service in 1997 and later scrapped, was swindled off by Somaiya.

However, Somaiya has stoutly denied the allegations and said he was prepared to face any probe in the matter, even as a large number of Shiv Sainiks staged protests against him in Chembur.

Raut said that the revelations came in an RTI application filed by an activist Dhirendra Upadhyaya to the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, which sent its reply last month.

“The RTI replies have revealed that not a single paisa was submitted to the Raj Bhavan as promised by Somaiya. This is a big issue. It’s ‘The Vikrant Files’, and bigger than ‘The Kashmir Files’. The Vikrant involves national security and the sentiments of the masses,” Raut pointed out.

Earlier, late on Wednesday, Bhosale accompanied by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut and other party workers went to Trombay Police Station to submit the complaint on which the follow-up action was initiated on Thursday.

Somaiya, along with BJP ally Republican Party of India (A) activists had launched collection drives at major spots in Mumbai to save Vikrant and promised to hand over the amount to the then Governor K. Sankaranarayanan.

Terming them as ‘traitors’ Raut demanded that Somaiya and BJP must reply whether the amount collected in 2013-2014 in the name of the movement to save Vikrant was given to Raj Bhavan or not, and if not, then where has the amount collected gone.

20220407-125002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India cities to be greener with E20 fuel-run transport network

    Night temperatures drop further in Srinagar, Ladakh

    ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ lead pair shoots for second season

    Padma awards to classical singer Pt Chhannulal Mishra, Sushma Swaraj, Mary...