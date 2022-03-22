Rani Mukherji rang in her 44th birthday with an intimate birthday party hosted by her friend, ace designer, Manish Malhotra.

The other invitees to the party included, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant as well as casting director Shanoo Sharma.

In the pictures Rani looks ravishing in a neon-coloured halter neck dress. Pictures from the birthday gathering were shared by Manish Malhotra on his social media. Likewise, Vaibhavi Merchant too shared a picture on her social media where she is posing with birthday girl Rani Mukherji.

Manish Malhotra, the host of the party shared a series of pictures of the guests. It was clearly a small close-knit party of Rani’s closest friends.

Her husband, the elusive Aditya Chopra was also spotted yesterday in Bandra when was buying ice-cream. For the unversed, Aditya Chopra heads the big banner production house in Bollywood, Yash Raj Films (YRF). He is son of legendary filmmaker and producer, Yash Chopra. Aditya Chopra has a reputation in Bollywood of staying aloof and avoiding paparazzi.

He rarely makes social appearances. Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014, after dating secretly for several years. Their daughter Adira was born a year later in 2015.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ which released in November 2021. Her next project is ‘Mrs Chaterjee vs. Norway’. Inspired from a true story of a mother who lost custody of her 2 small children because the Child Welfare authorities in Norway deemed her unfit to raise her own children. ‘Mrs. Chaterjee vs. Norway’ is written and directed by Ashima Chibber and stars two Estonian actors Kristjan Üksküla and Erki Laur along with Rani in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in May 2022.