New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANSlife) Christie’s first handbags and accessories auction in Italy, ‘Inside the Orange Box: A Lifetime of Collecting’, which was 99 per cent sold by lot and drew a number of new millennial collectors. Part two of this exceptional collection is now available.

The online auction features an unrivalled selection of Hermes handbags, accessories, lifestyle items, fabrics, jewellery, watches and more; it is open for bidding until October 6, 2022.

Lucile Andreani, Head of handbags, Christie’s EMEA, “We are delighted to offer the second part of this extraordinary private collection. This second session features a large selection of handbags of various models and exciting colours. The collection comprises a beautiful array of vintage styles and historic designs, alongside recent models and limited edition pieces. The sale also includes a fabulous selection of jewellery, accessories, watches, objects and tableware.”

It is the greatest single owner collection of Hermes purses and lifestyle items to ever be offered at auction, and it was amassed over many years by a dedicated collector and Hermes enthusiast. More than 200 of the most sought-after handbags, including limited edition and custom models, are included in the 266 lots that make up part two of the sale.

