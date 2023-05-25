ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Inspector Avinash’: When Shalini Chauhan forgot her lines before Randeep Hooda

Actress Shalini Chauhan, who made her acting debut with the streaming series ‘Inspector Avinash’, shared that she forgot her lines after seeing Randeep Hooda in front of her during the scenes.

The show, written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, sees Randeep Hooda playing the lead role and the show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra in pivotal roles.

The debutante actress gets candid about her debut role and sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda.

Sharing her experience working with Randeep, Shalini said: “Randeep Hooda was always on my bucket list to work with. I’m a great admirer of his work and a huge fan of his art. I guess my dream manifested that I got to debut with him and one of the items on my bucket list got ticked. It was such an amazing experience working with him which words can’t describe.”

She further mentioned: “Randeep Hooda is an incredible actor. I forgot my dialogues after seeing Randeep Hooda in front of me during the scenes. It’s a different feeling from becoming a fan to co-actor on screen. He’s so humble and grounded.”

Talking about how she landed into the role she said: “Neeraj sir was searching for actors to play the character of Pinky. Many people were there in the pipeline. He wanted someone raw and a new face. When the show got announced, I congratulated sir and then he asked me to visit his office. I wasn’t aware that he was considering me for this role but when he told me about Pinky, I got excited. So I gave an audition and a look test for the character, they liked it and I got selected for the role.”

‘Inspector Avinash’ is streaming on JioCinema.

