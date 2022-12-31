New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) As 2023 approaches, New Year’s Eve feels happier and more promising than it has in a long time, making it a genuine occasion for celebration. Annual resolutions are more important than ever for helping you evaluate what’s really important in life and personal growth is on everyone’s wishlist. We shouldn’t take health and wellness for granted, as living through a global pandemic has taught us. Focusing on your body, mind, and soul in 2023 is a fantastic method to plan your long-term objectives for the new year.

Additionally, concentrating on your health and well-being doesn’t always entail starting a new diet or exercise regimen. Increase your goals by focusing on taking control of your mental health, establishing a better sleep schedule, or reclaiming your space. If you are seeking tips on becoming a better version of yourself, British Council Digital Library has curated a collection of inspirational books that will guide you to enhance your social skills, discover your mission in life, or even manage your checkbook!

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectationsand whose story inspires us to do the same. In her memoir, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped herfrom her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it in her own words and on her own terms.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

An atomic habit is a regular practice or routine that is not only small and easy to do but is also the source of incredible power; a component of the system of compound growth. If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. This breakthrough book from James Clear is the most comprehensive guide on how to change your habits and get 1% better every day. No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving every day.

Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo

Do you ever struggle to finish the things you start? Do you frequently have brilliant ideas, but once the initial enthusiasm wears off, you find it difficult to put them into action? The answer is probably yes if you’re imaginative and ambitious. The issue is not with you. It’s not that you aren’t diligent, intelligent, or deserving; it’s just that you don’t yet have the one fundamental conviction that will transform everything: Everything is solvable. The book will educate your brain to think more optimistically and assist you in breaking down any desire into actionable steps, whether your goal is to quit a dead-end job, mend a broken relationship, create a business, master your money, or simply find two extra hours in the day.

Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King

How do you actually learn to love yourself? How to change unfavourable feelings into favourable ones. Is it possible to experience lasting joy? A beautifully designed book that is packed with motivational quotes and tried-and-tested advice on utilizing positivity to build a life you love. In this book, Instagram expert Vex King provides comprehensive answers to all of these queries. Vex overcame adversity to become an inspiration to thousands of young people, and he now uses his own experience and intuitive knowledge to motivate his readers.

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson (Audiobook)

How should we live properly in a world of chaos and uncertainty? Jordan Peterson has helped millions of people, young and old, men and women, aim at a life of responsibility and meaning. Now he can help you. The number one Sunday Times and Audible bestseller from ‘the most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now’ (New York Times) – read by the man himself.

