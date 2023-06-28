Two real-life artists, inspired by the web series ‘Farzi’, were arrested for allegedly printing and supplying high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Delhi and its peripherals, a Delhi Police Special Cell officer said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Tajeem and Irshad, both residents of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), H.G.S. Dhaliwal, said that in view of the trafficking and circulation of high-quality FICN in Delhi and adjoining states, a team was deputed to gather information about such cartels.

“Accordingly, surveillance was mounted upon the activities of the suspected members of a syndicate involved in counterfeiting. The information was further developed and it was revealed that a cartel based out of Kairana, Shamli district, was involved in printing FICN and circulating the same in various parts of India, including UP, Punjab and Delhi.

On June 21, specific inputs were received that a member of this cartel would come to the Alipur area in Delhi to deliver a consignment of FICN to a prospective receiver. Consequently, a raiding party was formed and a trap was laid at the spot and the team succeeded in apprehending accused Tajeem,” said the Special CP.

On search, high quality FICN equivalent to Rs 2,50,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 was recovered from him.

“A case under relevant provisions of law was lodged at the Special Cell police station in this regard and the investigation was taken up. On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had received the FICN for circulation from his associate Irshad,” said Dhaliwal.

“Thereafter, a raid was conducted at Kairana and Irshad was apprehended. Further, FICN equivalent to Rs 3,00,000 was recovered from his house,” said Dhaliwal.

On interrogation, Irshad disclosed that after recognising the high demand for FICN and the margin of profit in it, he started printing FICN at his shop with the help of his associates and began supplying/circulating the same to receivers in Delhi-NCR.

“They were using appropriate raw material and equipment such as fine-quality paper sheets, green shining foil paper and special ink etc. for manufacturing high quality FICN. The accused further divulged that they purchased the special ink after scanning various websites. Tajeem had worked as dyer at several places in different states, and used his liaisons for circulating the FICN,” said the officer.

“Irshad got inspiration to print and circulate FICN from the web series ‘Farzi, which he watched on the OTT platform Prime Videos. Taking benefit of the phasing out process, accused Irshad started printing more FICN in the denomination of Rs 2,000,” the officer added.

