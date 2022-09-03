INDIA

Inspiring to see Tibetans keeping alive flame of their struggle in exile: US Senator

NewsWire
0
0

Expressing satisfaction after witnessing the courage of Tibetan people in their effort to sustain a government in exile, a US delegation led by Senator Jon Ossoff said on Saturday the purpose of the visit was to understand how Tibetans are keeping alive the flame of their struggle in exile, which is both inspiring and encouraging.

The delegation was received by a team led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament-in-exile, Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

While Ossoff expressed joy over the courage of Tibetans in exile, he informed the Tibetan Parliamentarians of his audience with the Dalai Lama at the latter’s residence in Mcleodganj, besides explaining the objective of the delegation’s visit.

Many other issues concerning Tibet and Tibetans were discussed during the delegation’s interaction with the members of the standing committee of the Tibetan Parliament.

Earlier, members of the US delegation were introduced to the functioning of the Parliament-in-exile and the issues concerning Tibet and Tibetans.

Urging the Senator to voice his support for Tibet’s issue, Teykhang spoke about China’s attempt to control the reincarnation process of Tibetan lamas, including the Dalai Lama, to legitimise its illegal occupation of Tibet. By imposing restrictions on the reincarnation process, China plans to rule over the emotional sphere of Tibetans after ruling their territorial sphere, Teykhang said.

She also said the world must stop China’s illegality and unacceptable imperiousness.

Speaking on the Tibet outreach programmes undertaken by the Tibetan Parliament, Teykhang explained that their ultimae objective of resolving the issue of Tibet remains the same despite having some internal disagreement, which is in fact one of the essentials in a functioning democracy, adding that “we agree to disagree”.

20220903-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India has won direct wars with Pak, will also win indirect...

    For Shefali Shah, ‘Jalsa’ is a film that comes from the...

    Kerala HC to take up Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea after...

    AG grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand