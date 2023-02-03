INDIA

Insta Fraud: Techie held in B’luru for trapping women by promising jobs

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have arrested a techie for allegedly trapping innocent young women by using an Instagram handle, here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dilli Prasad, a resident of Koramangala in Bengaluru. He worked with a private company and held five Instagram accounts, posing as a woman and a manager in most of them.

He used to chat with women and claimed that he could get them jobs in companies where he had ‘contacts’. Believing his words, the gullible women came to the places where he asked them to come.

He mostly booked rooms in Oyo hotels and after the women came there, he forced them to have sex and recorded the acts. He used to blackmail them with their private videos.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that Prasad had videos of more than 10 young women.

He mostly trapped the young women from Andhra Pradesh by using women’s photos as display pictures. The police have lodged a case against Prasad under the IT Act. The probe has revealed that the accused was trapping women for the past two years.

20230203-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka govt revokes rule making Kannada lang mandatory for UG courses

    Do you have survivor’s guilt?

    Madras HC directs TN liquor body to provide purchase details by...

    Hema Sharma talks about being a part of ‘Inspector Avinash’