SCI-TECHWORLD

Insta may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in a tweet shared the development, claiming that the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline.

According to the screenshots he shared, the chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users could have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

“Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You’ll be able to choose from 30 different personalities,” Paluzzi tweeted on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear exactly when or whether Instagram will roll out this feature.

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is creating a new “top-level” product team which will be “focused” on generative artificial intelligence.

“We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

The Twitter-like platform, “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations” is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

20230607-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google terminates thousand of YouTube channels in China, Russia, Brazil

    Apple gives Meta another jolt, puts 30% tax on ‘post boosting’...

    100-year-old BCG vaccine does not protect against Covid-19: Study

    Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19: Study