More
    INDIA

    Instagram account verification fraudsters held

    NewsWire
    0
    30

    Two persons were arrested by the police for duping people on the pretext of verifying their Instagram accounts, a police officer said on Saturday.

    According to social networking service Instagram, a verified badge is a Blue Tick that appears next to an Instagram account’s name in search, and on the profile.

    It means that the Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or brand it represents.

    The official said a woman lodged a complaint at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka alleging that her son was cheated by unknown fraudsters of Rs 14,400.

    She stated that her 15-year-old son got a mobile number for verifying his Instagram account. When her son contacted that number the caller asked him to deposit Rs 6,000 through UPI.

    Afterwards, her son was again forced to deposit Rs 5,700 as his account was blocked. The third time, the fraudsters demanded Rs 2,700 more for further course of action.

    As the complainant’s son realised that he had been cheated, he demanded his money back, however, the alleged persons refused to pay the amount and blocked him.

    Accordingly, based on this complaint, the police registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

    During investigation beneficiary details of alleged fraudulent transactions were obtained from PhonePe, UPI and Kotak Mahindra bank.

    On the basis of a technical analysis, a police team conducted raid in Pitampura and Rohini area and apprehended one accused Shivam Dev (19), a first year BA student, and on his instance the second accused Shubham Kumar (21), who is said to be mastermind of the scam was also nabbed.

    During interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they used to look for the Instagram users whose accounts were not verified.

    Thereafter, they sent them messages through different IDs for verifying their accounts.

    Whenever any user showed interest, they demanded money through UPI and once the money was received, they used to block the senders.

    20220326-201603

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Tel: 905-673-6625
    Tel: 416-900-6669
    Fax: 905-673-6636
    Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

    MAILING ADDRESS
    478 Dundas Street West
    P.O. Box 30003
    Oakville ON L6H 7L8

    ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

    Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

    QUICK CONTACT




      HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

      © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

      MORE STORIES

      Device for faster weaving Pochampally silk revives traditional saree industry

      PM Modi to visit K’taka on April 5: CM Bommai

      CDS chopper crash: Some unanswered questions

      Manjhi urge Nitish to provide jobless youth Rs 5,000 allowance