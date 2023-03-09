SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram back after major global outage

NewsWire
0
0

Social networking platform Instagram on Thursday said that it has fixed the “technical issue” because of which users were facing trouble accessing the platform.

The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier on Thursday morning, which peaked at more than 62,000.

According to Downdetector, over 87 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 10 per cent while using the website, and 3 per cent while logging in.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user said, “Is Instagram down or is my internet just trash?” another asked, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren’t loading”.

In October last year, Instagram had faced an outage which told users that their account was suspended.

Later, the company had tweeted: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”

20230309-124205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Dyson vacuum with laser detect tech heralds new cleaning era

    BioAsia 2023 in Hyd to host innovation zone for startups

    SK hynix now seeks to buy British chip designer Arm

    Global RPA software, services market to reach $20 bn in 2030