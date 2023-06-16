SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram broadcast channels now rolling out globally

Meta has announced that it is rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new ‘Collaborators’ feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.

“Whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favourite creators and their special guests. This is now available globally,” the company said in a statement.

The company is also testing additional features including the ability for creators to use question prompts to gather feedback and responses from followers and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox so users can easily access their joined channels and discover new ones.

These features are currently in early testing and are not yet available in India.

“Lastly, we’re exploring new controls to help creators manage and promote their broadcast channels, like setting an expiration date and time on their channel, adding a moderator to help manage members, messages and content and sharing a link or even a preview to Stories to encourage followers to join,” it added.

To help creators deepen their connections with their followers, the company first introduced the broadcast channels on Instagram in February.

Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool that allows creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

Creators can use voice notes, text, video and photo, to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback.

However, only creators can send messages in the broadcast channels and followers can react to content and vote in polls.

