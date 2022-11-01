SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram fixes outage that tells users their account is suspended

NewsWire
0
0

Instagram has announced that an outage which told users that their account is suspended is now fixed by the company.

Thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues of the outage, which locked them out and informed many that “we suspended your account”.

In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”

The Instagram policy stated that they might disable certain accounts that violate community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights, according to the report.

Twitter was also trending with hashtag #InstagramDown, as hundreds of users experienced similar issues logging in to their accounts.

Several users had reported being unable to appeal Instagram’s decision, which resulted in their accounts being logged out and their email and password not being found.

Meanwhile, users in India and several parts of the world also reported problems with Instagram last week.

20221101-085006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to acquire cyber-security firm Mandiant for $5.4 bn

    Amazon launches its first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games

    Digital adoption brings digital divide to the fore: Google India MD

    Irish regulator fines Instagram $402 mn over kids’ privacy violation