Instagram has announced that an outage which told users that their account is suspended is now fixed by the company.

Thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues of the outage, which locked them out and informed many that “we suspended your account”.

In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: “We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry.”

The Instagram policy stated that they might disable certain accounts that violate community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights, according to the report.

Twitter was also trending with hashtag #InstagramDown, as hundreds of users experienced similar issues logging in to their accounts.

Several users had reported being unable to appeal Instagram’s decision, which resulted in their accounts being logged out and their email and password not being found.

Meanwhile, users in India and several parts of the world also reported problems with Instagram last week.

