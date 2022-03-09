INDIAWORLD

Instagram hides followers for private accounts in Russia, Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Instagram has begun hiding information about people’s followers, who they’re following, and people who are following each other for private accounts in Russia and Ukraine to reduce the spread of misinformation.

This means that people following private accounts based in Ukraine and Russia will no longer be able to see who those accounts are following, or who follows them.

“We’re also not showing these accounts in other people’s followers or following lists, or in our ‘mutual follows’ feature,” Meta said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company has notified private accounts in Ukraine and Russia about this change.

Instagram is also highlighting tools like Your Activity and Download Your Information to accounts in Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, Meta started demoting posts containing links to Russian state-controlled media on Facebook.

From Wednesday, Stories that contain a link sticker pointing to a Russian state-controlled media website on Instagram will be placed lower in the Stories tray.

“We’ll also label these Stories to let people know that they lead to Russian state-controlled media websites,” said the company.

Specifically, the company is downranking posts from the Russian state-controlled media in Feed, and placing them lower in the Stories tray.

“We’re also showing people a notice before they reshare content from these accounts in their Stories, letting them know that the content comes from Russian state-controlled media,” said Instagram.

“Lastly, we’re not recommending posts from Russian state-controlled media accounts in Explore and Reels, and we’re making these accounts harder to find in Search,” it added.

20220309-095401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.