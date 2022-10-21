SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse

NewsWire
0
0

Instagram has rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words.

Now if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts they may have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company said in a blogpost.

Based on the findings of the first tests for this new change, the company expects that four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked each week since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

Since it launched last year, more than one in five people with a minimum of 10,000 followers have turned on the Hidden Words feature.

Hidden Words is an effective tool for automatically removing damaging content from message requests and comments.

According to the company, 40 per cent fewer comments on average might be offensive.

The company is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts.

Every user will be able to turn the settings on or off at any time and make a customised list with additional words, phrases and emojis they might want to hide.

Now, a new notification will encourage the users to pause and think how they want to respond before replying to a comment that might be offensive.

The application also reminds people to be respectful in direct chats when sending a message request to a creator, the company said.

20221021-120605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG unveils new premium soundbar for music, gaming

    Coronavirus’ spike protein alone may cause lung damage: Study

    New entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro may arrive in October

    Google’s new feature warns about suspicious files on Drive