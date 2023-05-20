INDIASCI-TECH

Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like app by June ene

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

The Twitter-like platform, “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations” is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

“Say more with Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers,” according to the new app description.

“Create with text and attach links, photos and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans and other creators. Bring your fans with you,” it reads.

The app looks like a mix of Instagram and Twitter.

“Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon,” according to the information.

The app will be “equip you with settings to control who can reply to you and mention your account”.

“Accounts you’ve blocked carry over from Instagram, and we’re enforcing the same Community Guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically,” according to the description.

Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you’re public, or if you’re private and approve them as followers.

Instagram’s new atext-based app’ could let you create Twitter-like posts on a timeline.

20230520-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers block railways in Maharashtra, services unaffected

    Gujarat police cracks gang-rape case within hours, arrests four

    Officers’ promotion: SC closes contempt case against Union Home Secretary

    Heavy, very heavy rainfall likely in TN on Mar 3, 4:...