Instagram permanently bans Pornhub, adult website says it is ‘fully PG’

Meta-owned Instagram has permanently disabled the account of adult website Pornhub for repeatedly violating its policies.

Pornhub defended its position, stating that those in the adult industry “have for years been undermined by Instagram’s opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies”.

Earlier this month, Instagram removed the official account for Pornhub from its platform.

Pornhub had then said the ban was temporary, “as has happened many times in the past due to Instagram’s overly cautious censoring of the adult industry”.

However, a Meta spokesperson told Motherboard on Wednesday that “we’ve permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies.”

Pornhub reacted with posting an open letter on Instagram, saying that “sex workers and performers have been unfairly targeted in the form of bans, shadow bans, suspensions, loss of Live privileges and content removal, despite taking extra care not to violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines”.

According to Instagram, it gave Pornhub several warnings about posts that violated its terms for years.

Pornhub claimed in the letter that its account was “fully PG”, citing the uneven treatment of mainstream celebrities who post nudity to the platform.

“Pornhub’s safe-for-work account has been disabled for three weeks. In the interim, Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed butt to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram,” the letter stated

20220929-095201

