INDIASCI-TECH

Instagram shuts down Boomerang, Hyperlapse standalone apps

By NewsWire
0
0

Shortly after dropping support for the IGTV application, Instagram has removed its standalone Boomerang as well as Hyperlapse apps from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

“We have removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app,” Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai said in a statement to The Verge.

“Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram.”

Boomerang from Instagram launched back in 2014 and allowed users to create mini videos from a burst of 10 shots.

With 301 million lifetime global downloads, Boomerang was a famous app and people were still downloading the app at the time of its removal.

Unveiled in 2014, Hyperlapse let users make professional-looking time-lapse videos and, perhaps more importantly, offered impressive video stabilisation. Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing automatic captions to videos in the feed. They will be enabled by default for creators, too.

Auto-generated captions will initially be available in “select” languages, but Instagram hopes to expand them to more languages and countries.

The AI behind the captions won’t be flawless. Instagram expects the quality to “continue to improve” as the AI learns, however.

The addition should improve accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing users, who will have more choices for spoken-word video.

Producers won’t have to manually add captions themselves. However, Instagram also noted that this should help people who simply prefer to watch videos with the sound off.

20220310-114802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.