Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing the Live Activities feature for its iOS app.

As noted by 9to5Mac reader Fernando Moretto, the Instagram app is now showing Live Activities when users close the app while uploading a new photo or video.

This eliminates the need to open the Instagram app again-and-again to make sure the upload is completed.

Instagram’s Live Activities work on both Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

It seems that this feature is currently available to a really small number of users, as the company is testing it before rolling it out widely.

Meanwhile, last month, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had announced that the social networking platform was rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US.

“Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can’t be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings,” he had said.

Mosseri didn’t specify whether there would be any watermark on the downloaded Reels.

However, a picture shared by him indicated that the downloaded video shows the account name of the user who posted it and the company’s logo.

