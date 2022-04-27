SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has confirmed that it is exploring a new feature that lets users pin specific posts to their profile above their photo grid.

According to TechCrunch, the new feature is currently in the testing phase and is showing up for select users on the platform. Users who have access to the feature are seeing a “Pin to your profile” option that they can select from the three-dot menu next to posts.

“We are testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch in an email.

The ability to pin a specific post to a user’s profile could be a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favourite posts that may have been buried somewhere further down in their photo grid.

The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post.

Currently, users have the option to pin Stories to their profile, but this new feature would expand this ability to post, the report said.

