SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram to now let users download public Reels in US

NewsWire
0
0

Meta-owned Instagram is rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel on Wednesday, “In the US, we’re rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a Reel you love and select Download.”

“Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can’t be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings.”

Mosseri didn’t specify whether there will be any watermark on the downloaded Reels.

However, a picture shared by him indicates that the downloaded video will have the account name of the user who posted it and the company’s logo.

Last month, the company had introduced new editing updates on Reels, to help creators unleash their creativity.

The update includes features like Split, Speed and Replace.

Meanwhile, last week, Meta had announced that it was rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new ‘Collaborators’ feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.

20230621-100603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India

    Parents sue Fortnite creator for ‘addictive’ game

    Twitter to shut down TweetDeck for Mac on July 1

    Running companies hurts my heart: Elon Musk