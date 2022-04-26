INDIASCI-TECH

Instagram unveils ‘Enhanced Tags’ on Reels for creators

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Tuesday announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work.

The company said that, in March, Enhanced Tags was launched for Feed, but now it is available on Reels as well.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other,” the company said in a statement.

“Until now, the Instagram community has come together to support creators and have found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos, so we are now bringing this feature to our product,” it added.

Enhanced tags allow a creator’s self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag, so that people can share and view a creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post.

“And as Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, we’re excited to expand enhanced tags to Reels. Simply put, if you are a makeup artist, songwriter or other significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post or Reel,” the company said.

