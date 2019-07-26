Instagram users condemn celebs in ‘drugged state’

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The video of the “Saturday night vibes” party which filmmaker Karan Johar’s posted on Instagram and slammed by Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S. Sirsa has taken users on the photo-sharing platform by storm.

Sirsa raised his voice against several Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor for flaunting a “drugged state” at the party.

“Well People look bloody drunk like hell,” said a user by the name of kahmed6752018.

Another posted on KJ’s video: “everyone is stoned”.

A user by the name of Signature_power posted: “Look at the vicky kausal– fully talli.”

In his tweet, Sirsa made a jibe with reference to the Shahid-starrer “Udta Punjab”, which dealt with drug abuse.

A user that goes by the name dollybuchasia posted: “Vicky Kaushal is sooo smoked”.

Sirsa accused Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji, among others, of taking drugs at the KJo’s party.

“In nashediyon ki jagah jail hai, samaaj nahi (the place for these drug addicts is jail, not the society),” Sirsa said in a fresh video posted on Twitter.

“Ranbir is just about to snort in and then ”wtf is he reacording,” posted zubaiir on Instagram.

–IANS

na/