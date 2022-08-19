INDIASCI-TECH

Instagram, YouTube start discouraging users from sharing videos to TikTok

NewsWire
0
0

Threatened by the meteoric rise of Chinese short-form video platform TikTok, Meta-owned Instagram and Google-owned YouTube have introduced new features to discourage their short-video app users from cross-platform sharing.

According to reports, when trying to download an edited clip to an iPhone in Instagram Reels, the audio from the clip just disappeared.

“It means if you want to export the footage from Reels to use in another app (like TikTok), you have to actually post the Reel first in order to save the sound,” reports The Verge.

It was possible recently to download the clip with audio and use it on TikTok.

Creators can still post the same Reels video to TikTok but they need to first upload the video to Instagram, edit it, download that clip and send it over to TikTok,Athe report mentioned late on Thursday.

On the other hand, when creators now make a video on YouTube Shorts, they will not be able to download the video and cross-post it to other apps without a “YouTube watermark”.

“If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content,” YouTube said in an update.

“We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts,” the company added.

The new YouTube Shorts feature is being rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and the company plans to expand to mobile over the coming months.

20220819-102004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Optimise nutrition as you age

    Two-times Councillor moves to AAP ahead of MCD bypolls

    Bihar man shoots himself in front of mother

    Delhi HC stays probe order into 9 Sahara group companies