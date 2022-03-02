Install CCTVs at chemist shops: NCB, NCPCR after review session

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday conducted a review-cum-consultation session on ‘Roll out of Joint Action Plan’ on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking, at the Vigyan Bhavan here.

Representatives from various ministries, institutions, UN bodies and Delhi Police participated in the event.

During the review, focus was laid on the strict implementation of the provision of installing CCTV cameras in chemist shops selling Scheduled X & H drugs, and at tobacco-free zones near schools.

The Joint Action Plan was prepared by the NCPCR and NCB and released on February 9 last year.

“In the first phase, the plan has been rolled out in 272 vulnerable districts identified by the NCB and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. NCPCR started monitoring the implementation from April 2021 and district-wise review meeting was held virtually in July-August 2021,” an official said.

While speaking at the event, Satya Narayan Pradhan, DG, Narcotics Control Bureau, mentioned about some of the special initiatives of the NCB, including running an online e-pledge through mygov.in to spread awareness against drugs, especially among the youth of the nation.

“Till date, more than 14 lakh people have taken this virtual pledge against drugs. We believe that till August 15, 2022, i.e., the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, at least 75 lakh people would take the e-pledge,” he said.

NCB along with NCPCR, through social media platforms, has undertaken the task of streaming celebrity video messages on the Joint Action Plan — ‘Ek Yudh Nashe ke Virudh’.

He also suggested the creation of a mechanism for co-ordinated action among 8,000 Nasha Mukt Bharat volunteers, who are presently working in 272 vulnerable districts alongside the NCB and state police personnel in performing the stated objectives of the campaign.

Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR, said, “This Joint Action Plan is a policy document prepared based on various laws, regulations, policies and programmes that are already in place. It is an initiative to prepare a convergent platform for action at various levels.”

