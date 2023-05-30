INDIASPORTS

Installation of billiards table in schools, ‘undoubtedly’ help in popularity of game: World champ Umadevi

NewsWire
0
0

Women’s World Billiards Champion R Umadevi Nagaraj feels inclusion of Billiards as a sport right from the school level will undoubtedly help in the popularity of the game.

Umadevi Nagaraj, the billiards and snooker player, graced an annual cricket tournament here.

“The installation of billiards tables across schools in Karnataka will undoubtedly contribute to the growing popularity of the game. This endeavour is sure to capture the attention of aspiring players and enthusiasts alike,” Umadevi Nagaraj told IANS following the conclusion of annual cricket tournament, BHIVE Premier League (BPL), conducted by BHIVE Workspace.

Team WiseLeap were crowned champions, clinching the championship trophy in the finale. The tournament followed an IPL-style format, and Team WiseLeap emerged as the winner with Team Cult.fit as the runners-up.

Umadevi Nagaraj also congratulated the organisers for staging the tournament to promote physical fitness.

“Congratulations to BHIVE, the world’s largest coworking space, for organizing a cricket league match that promotes physical fitness. It’s inspiring to see their commitment to fostering an active lifestyle,” Umadevi Nagaraj said.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the deserving winners and runners-up. With such initiatives, I envision this tournament growing into an international sensation in the near future,” she added.

The event gave the glimpse of immense passion for cricket and the power of community engagement.

Commenting on the initiative, Shesh Paplikar, CEO & Co-Founder of BHIVE Workspace, said in a statement, “We embarked on the second season of BPL with the vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle that would benefit the well-being of our community. After restricting the event to members only last year, we decided to open it to the public this year, transforming it into a robust initiative aimed at building an active and fitness-oriented community. I believe that this endeavour will serve as a shining example of how we can foster a community thatg not only excels professionally but also prioritizes physical fitness in this rapidly evolving business environment.”

20230530-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 injured in guest house fire in Delhi’s Shakarpur

    Telangana implementing action plan to spread Buddha’s teachings: KCR

    Governor-SEC meeting inconclusive, Kolkata civic polls in jeopardy

    Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I...