Instant justice apart, Delhi Telugus want tougher laws on rape

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The killing of four alleged rapists by Telangana police in an ‘encounter’ in the early hours of Friday has evoked mixed reactions from members of the Telugu community living here. While many expressed support for the apparently swift ‘justice’ meted out by the police, there were others who called for the rule of law to prevail.

More than a hundred Telugu women gathered at the Andhra Bhavan on Friday morning to demand death for the accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad last week.

The killings in an ‘encounter’ in the early hours of Friday, has not dampened their resolve to continue their fight against rape.

Sarada N, who participated in the protest march, said, “encounter does not mean end of the problem. In future, it should not occur. Laws must be sharpened, only then it is possible to decisively weed out such things from society.”

Many feel that rather than extra-judicial killings, rapists should be punished in accordance with the law. Tougher laws, prompt action and awareness are the key to deterrence, said another protester.

–IANS

