INDIA

Instead of protesting on streets, prove Sisodia’s innocence in court: Manoj Tiwari

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari has criticised the protests held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying that those who are accused of corruption and loot do not protest but prove their innocence in the court.

Taking a jibe at the AAP leaders, he said: “It is being reiterated that the Education Minister has been arrested, is it shameful to call him the liquor minister?”

Countering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations over Sisodia’s arrest, the BJP MP said that Kejriwal and Sisodia could cheat humans but not God.

He added that the misery caused to the people of Delhi had become a sin for Sisodia which is why he has been arrested.

Tiwari stated that the Chief Minister is afraid of the scope of the investigation that is likely to increase after the arrest.

Justifying Sisodia’s arrest, the BJP MP said that evidence of crime is found no matter how carefully it has been committed when it occurs under God’s watch, which is exactly what is happening to Sisodia and Kejriwal.

20230227-140003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa AAP MLAs boycott training session organised by Speaker

    Delhi HC directs DMRC to pay DAMPEL’s entire arbitral award amount

    Climate Change@ 2050: Why Mumbai may get that ‘sinking feeling’

    PM’s photographs should be on death certificates: Manjhi