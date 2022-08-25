WORLD

Insufficient sleep in teenagers linked to overweight, obesity

NewsWire
0
0

Teenagers who sleep less than eight hours a night are more likely to be overweight or obese compared to their peers with sufficient sleep, finds a new study.

The study, presented at the ESC Congress 2022, showed that shorter sleepers were also more likely to have a combination of other unhealthy characteristics, including excess fat around the middle, elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels.

“Our study shows that most teenagers do not get enough sleep, and this is connected with excess weight and characteristics that promote weight gain, potentially setting them up for future problems,” said researchers Jesus Martinez Gomez from Spanish National Centre for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), Madrid.

For the study, the team examined the association between sleep duration and health in 1,229 adolescents. Participants had an average age of 12 years at baseline with equal numbers of boys and girls.

Sleep was measured for seven days with a wearable activity tracker three times in each participant at ages 12, 14 and 16 years. For optimal health, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises sleeping 9 to 12 hours a night for 6 to 12-year-olds and 8 to 10 hours for 13 to 18-year-olds.

To simplify the analysis, the study used 8 hours or more as optimal. Participants were categorised as very short sleepers (less than 7 hours), short sleepers (7 to 8 hours), and optimal (8 hours or more).

Overweight and obesity were determined according to body mass index.

The researchers calculated a continuous metabolic syndrome score ranging from negative (healthier) to positive (unhealthier) values that included waist circumference, blood pressure, and blood glucose and lipid levels.

At 12 years of age, only 34 per cent of participants slept at least 8 hours a night, dropping to 23 per cent and 19 per cent at 14 and 16 years of age, respectively.

Boys tended to get less sleep. Teenagers who got the most sleep also had better quality sleep, meaning they woke up less during the night and spent a higher proportion of the time in bed than those with shorter sleep.

The prevalence of overweight/obesity was 27 per cent, 24 per cent and 21 per cent at 12, 14 and 16 years of age, respectively.

Associations between sleep duration, overweight/obesity and metabolic syndrome score were analyzed after adjusting for parental education, migrant status, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, smoking status, energy intake, city (Madrid or Barcelona) and school.

20220825-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zelensky asks EU for 7th sanctions package against Russia

    World doubles squash: Dipika-Joshna enter semifinals

    ‘Unacceptable’: Biden slams Russian court sentence in US basketball star case

    2 killed, 4 injured in IS attack in Iraq