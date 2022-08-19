INDIA

‘Insult to people’: RJD slams Vijayvargiya’s ‘foreign girlfriend’ comment

NewsWire
0
1

Bihar’s ruling RJD on Friday raised strong objections to BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s “foreign girl friend” statement on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he has “lost the mental balance”.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that it is not only an insult to the Chief Minister but it is also an insult to the state’s people.

“Kailash Vijayvargiya has given an objectionable statement against Nitish Kumar in a bid to insult him. He should apologsze for his statement. It is not an insult to our Chief Minister only but the people of Bihar.

“He is sitting in a responsible post in a political party and we do not expect statements like this to insult a Chief Minister of a state of the country. Vijayvargiya has also insulted half of the population of the world and made them characterless,” Gagan said.

Vijayvargiya said that he was in foreign country when the government of Bihar was changed.

“When I was in the foreign country, a person told me that such a thing happened in our country when girls used to change their boyfriends,” he told media persons

However, state BJP spokesman Arvind Singh said: “The statement of Vijayvargiya meant the character of Nitish Kumar who frequently changed his position. He contested the election of 2020 with the BJP and now formed the government with the RJD.”

20220819-235403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak envoy’s departure not abrupt as alleged by Maryam Nawaz

    IANS Review: ‘Don’: Sivakarthikeyan at his best in this campus Tamil...

    UP mining official ‘tracked’ by mining mafia

    KGMU student’s research brings hope for fracture patients