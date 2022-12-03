Sounding the war-bugle against those who keep “insulting” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his 13rd direct descendent and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday issued a strong warning against tolerating any more slights to his illustrious predecessor.

Addressing a huge rally atop the historic Raigad Fort, Bhosale thundered against those who have been continuously speaking ill of the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through films, books and statements and warned that “now the time has come to show them their place”.

Referring to the recent controversial utterances by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he slammed political parties for becoming “selfish” and not taking a clear stand against such persons while hiding behind protocols, in a veiled attack at his own party.

“The Governor has lost all rights to continue in his post… Despite occupying such a high constitutional office, he has repeatedly insulted icons of the state like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule… It’s a shame that such people are being supported,” Bhosale said without naming Koshyari or any party.

On the occasion, he announced a plan to tour entire Maharashtra and propagate the teachings of the Chhatrapati including ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhavana’ (equality for all religions) which is being “diluted” with people being “divided” in the name of religions and castes, while promising to hold his next rally plus agitation in Mumbai soon.

Bhosale added that he would go to meet the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue shortly, and has already written to them complaining against the Governor – whom he labelled as a “third-class person” last week, demanding that he must be sacked.

Taking a strong stand against Koshyari’s recent comments and comparisons with modern day people, Bhosale has raised a banner of revolt against the BJP and the Governor amid hints that he would quit his Rajya Sabha seat in protest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut urged Bhosale to quit the BJP to protect his dignity, while a worried BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil folded his hands and appealed to the angry royal to end the matter immediately, but found no takers.

