BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

NewsWire
0
0

Insurtech company InsuranceDekho on Tuesday said it has raised $150 million in its Series A funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital Funds.

Touted as the largest-ever series A round by an Indian insurtech company, the fresh funding, a mix of equity and debt, also saw participation from Investcorp, Avataar Ventures and LeapFrog Investments.

“The fundraising will enable us to deploy scalable Insurtech solutions in the areas of data analytics, artificial intelligence, last mile servicing and claims management while keeping customer experience at the core of everything,” said Ish Babbar, Co-founder and CTO, InsuranceDekho.

The company said that it will use the funds to scale up its product and technology functions, expand to new markets, and launch new products in the health and life categories.

InsuranceDekho was launched by automobile aggregator CarDekho in 2016.

During FY22, InsuranceDekho’s revenue surged 61 per cent to Rs 47.91 crore from Rs 29.71 crore in FY21.

The company aims to achieve an annualised premium run rate of Rs 3,500 crore by March 2023.

“InsuranceDekho has demonstrated a proven ability to bring new-to-insurance channel partners to their platform while empowering them through technology-based solutions and working closely with insurers,” said Rajat Sood, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

InsuranceDekho is present in more than 1,300 towns covering 98 per cent of pin codes in the country.

20230214-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oil cos keep steepest rise for weekend; fuel prices shoot up...

    Equities end down on sell-off in IT, pharma stocks

    Equities settle high as Eco Survey shows several positive growth indicators...

    Budget FY23: Ministry of Education allocated record Rs 1 lakh crore