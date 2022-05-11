BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Insurers need not file paper returns relating to actuarial/reinsurance: IRDAI

NewsWire
0
19

In a step to reduce filing hardcopies of various actuarial returns, the Indian insurance regulator on Wednesday said that insurers will file them in a digital format.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said that the insurers are not required to submit hard copies of any reports, returns or other documents related to actuarial valuation or reinsurance.

The insurers can file the returns, reports or other documents in either PDF format or in Excel sheet, it said.

The PDF copies of all such documents shall be digitally signed by the required signatories. However, each page need not be initialled or digitally signed, the IRDAI said.

Reacting to this development, an experienced actuary told IANS: “It is a good move. Saves lot of paper.”

Last month when IRDAI said life, non-life and reinsurers-other than the Domestic Systemically Important Insurers – need not file documents relating to the actuarial matters — peer review report, audited annual financial report and financial statements, product planner, quarterly report on asset liability management and stress test, actuaries turned critical.

Industry officials said that the actuarial department of insurers have to file umpteen number of tables with the regulator, the rationalisation of which would have helped the industry.

20220511-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Commodity crisis: Toyota to raise prices by up to 4% from...

    US Fed, F&O expiry to drive equities on Thursday

    Will protect interest of home buyers in Supertech’s twin towers, assures...

    TN pays over 2 million euros to FIDE; 100 days to...